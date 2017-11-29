Dolphins' Matt Moore: Headed back to No. 2 role
Moore will settle into a backup role Sunday against the Broncos with Jay Cutler having cleared the concussion protocol and being named the team's Week 13 starter, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Making his second start of the season Week 12 against the Patriots in place of Cutler, Moore once again struggled to direct the offense, completing 23 of 34 passes for 215 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while getting sacked seven times. With five losses in a row, the Dolphins are effectively out of the running for a playoff spot, but it's expected that head coach Adam Gase will stick with Cutler as the starter the rest of the way barring any setbacks on the health front.
