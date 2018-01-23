Dolphins' Matt Moore: Headed for free agency
Moore is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the Miami Herald reports.
The report suggests that Moore is inclined to explore other options in order to see if he could be a better fit with another franchise. The veteran QB, who has been with the Dolphins since 2011, is said to have been disappointed with the team's decision to replace injured starter Ryan Tannehill with Jay Cutler, rather than hand the offense over to Moore. It's still possible that Moore -- who turns 34 in August -- re-signs with Miami, but it wouldn't surprise us if the team elects to draft a young signal-caller to develop behind Tannehill, who is currently under contract through the 2020 season.
