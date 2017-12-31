Dolphins' Matt Moore: Inactive for Sunday
Moore (foot) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Moore hasn't played since Week 12 against the Patriots, but even without this injury it's unclear if he would've played since then. Moore will end his season completing 61 percent of his passes for 861 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Ryan Tannehill (knee) is expected to be back for the 2018 season, which will likely lead to Moore being left on the bench, or possibly being shown the door in Miami.
