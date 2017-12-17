Dolphins' Matt Moore: Inactive in Week 15
Moore (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Bills.
As expected, Moore will miss a third consecutive game, despite the fact he logged limited practices Thursday and Friday. The veteran's absence will afford David Fales backup duties behind starter Jay Cutler once again.
