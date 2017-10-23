Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Monday that he expects Moore to start the Dolphins' Week 8 game Thursday against the Ravens with Jay Cutler (ribs) unlikely to be available, Jason Lieser of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Cutler exited Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets in the third quarter after being taken down hard to the ground, with a follow-up MRI determining that he suffered two fractured ribs. Moore sparkled in relief of Cutler to lead Miami to a comeback victory, completing 13 of 21 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. It's not believed that Cutler's injury will result in an extended absence, but Gase was unwilling Monday to commit to the incumbent automatically gaining the starting job back upon his return to full health. With Cutler sitting on an unremarkable 78.8 quarterback rating through his six starts, Moore could end up holding down the starting gig beyond Week 8 if he's able to provide the Dolphins with better play behind center.