Dolphins' Matt Moore: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Moore (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Moore has missed three consecutive games with an unspecified foot injury. He also logged limited practices last Thursday and Friday before being inactive for last week's loss to the Bills. His chances of returning for Sunday's game against the Chiefs are completely up in the air.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...