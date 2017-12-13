Dolphins' Matt Moore: Listed as non-participant Wednesday
Moore (foot) is listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Moore hasn't seen the field in any capacity since starting in the Dolphins' Week 12 loss to New England in place of a concussed Jay Cutler. With Cutler having since returned to start the last two games and leading the team to comfortable wins over the Broncos and Patriots, Moore isn't expected to get another trial as the starter over the Dolphins' final three contests even if he makes a full recovery from the foot injury.
