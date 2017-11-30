Moore is dealing with more than just a foot injury, according to head coach Adam Gase, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Moore wasn't going to start this Sunday versus Denver even if he was healthy, as Jay Cutler has cleared the concussion protocol. If Moore is available this weekend, he will once again serve as the Dolphins' backup quarterback.

