Dolphins' Matt Moore: Piles up yards in emergency duty
Moore completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers. He netted zero yards on his sole rush.
Taking over for an injured Jay Cutler (concussion) to start the second half, Moore led the Dolphins on a nine-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a Cody Parkey field goal to open the third quarter. He repeated the feat on Miami's next possession, helming an 11-play, 66-yard march that consumed nearly five minutes. Moore subsequently capped off a five play, 74-yard possession by hitting Kenny Stills with a game-tying 61-yard touchdown with three minutes remaining. While the defense ultimately failed to prevent the Buccaneers from positioning themselves for a game-winning field goal, Moore certainly looked considerably more effective than Cutler, who'd thrown three first-half interceptions. Moore had been serviceable in spot duty in two previous games this season, but Sunday's effort was on another level altogether. Consequently, it's conceivable head coach Adam Gase could opt to turn to him in a Week 12 divisional clash against the Patriots.
More News
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Dismal in Week 8 loss•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Likely starter for Week 8•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Tosses two scores in relief•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Steps in for Tannehill•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Productive but mistake-prone in wild-card loss•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Set to start Sunday's game•
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...