Moore completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers. He netted zero yards on his sole rush.

Taking over for an injured Jay Cutler (concussion) to start the second half, Moore led the Dolphins on a nine-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a Cody Parkey field goal to open the third quarter. He repeated the feat on Miami's next possession, helming an 11-play, 66-yard march that consumed nearly five minutes. Moore subsequently capped off a five play, 74-yard possession by hitting Kenny Stills with a game-tying 61-yard touchdown with three minutes remaining. While the defense ultimately failed to prevent the Buccaneers from positioning themselves for a game-winning field goal, Moore certainly looked considerably more effective than Cutler, who'd thrown three first-half interceptions. Moore had been serviceable in spot duty in two previous games this season, but Sunday's effort was on another level altogether. Consequently, it's conceivable head coach Adam Gase could opt to turn to him in a Week 12 divisional clash against the Patriots.