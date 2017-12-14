Dolphins' Matt Moore: Returns to practice Thursday
Moore (foot) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Moore was unavailable for the Dolphins' past two games with the foot injury, but could be ready to back up Jay Cutler in Sunday's game against the Bills. The Dolphins would probably likely to see Moore put in a full practice Friday before handing him the No. 2 quarterback role over David Fales in Week 15.
