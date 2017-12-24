Dolphins' Matt Moore: Ruled out Week 16
Moore (foot) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Moore was originally considered doubtful to play with a nagging foot injury that will now cost him a fourth consecutive game. David Fales will presumably serve as Jay Cutler's backup in Moore's absence.
