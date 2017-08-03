Moore stepped in at quarterback after starter Ryan Tannehill left practice Thursday with a possible left knee injury, the Palm Beach Post reports.

The severity of Tannehill's injury has yet to be clarified, but at first glance it's not hard to imagine him missing some time. In such a scenario, Moore would step in as the Dolphins' top signal-caller. While Moore doesn't possess the level of upside that Tannehill does, he is a capable veteran option who could carve out fantasy utility while working with targets such as top wideouts Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker, along with new tight end Julius Thomas.