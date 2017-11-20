Dolphins' Matt Moore: Still viewed as backup
Dolphins coach Adam Gase suggested Monday that Moore will remain the backup if Jay Cutler (concussion) is healthy enough to play Week 12 against the Patriots, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
Gase apparently isn't buying into the idea of a quarterback controversy, perhaps remembering Moore's calamitous performance as the starter in a 40-0 loss to the Ravens back in Week 8. Moore undeniably has been effective as a mid-game replacement for Cutler on two occasions this season, highlighted by his 282 passing yards in the second half of Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buccaneers. While Cutler's seat undoubtedly is getting warm, it sounds as if Moore will only get the Week 12 start if his teammate fails to clear the concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game.
