Moore completed 13 of 21 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets. Starter, Jay Cutler was taken for a MRI on his chest, the Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Moore promptly threw a pick upon entering the ballgame, but then led Miami to 17 unanswered points for the comeback win, including a pair of touchdown strikes to Kenny Stills. Moore was solid in relief of Ryan Tannehill last season with a 8:3 TD:INT ratio in three games and he might be thrust into a similar role against Baltimore. More tests are needed on Jay Cutler's injured chest, but the quick turnaround for Thursday night's game might make Moore the man.

