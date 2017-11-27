Moore completed 23 of 34 passes for 215 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots. He also rushed twice for nine yards.

Moore connected with Jarvis Landry and Julius Thomas for 13 of his 23 completions and 122 of his 215 yards, but his one touchdown pass went to running back Kenyan Drake. The veteran backup also short-circuited a pair of drives with interceptions, with the first coming late in the first half on a deep throw intended for DeVante Parker that was swiped by Stephon Gilmore. His second pick simply put an exclamation point on the Patriots' double-digit victory, as it came with 1:43 remaining on another deep pass intended for Parker and the game well out of reach. Moore also faced relentless pressure throughout the game, as he was sacked seven times and hit on several other occasions. He's been serviceable in his opportunities this season, but as has often been the case in his career, his effectiveness seems to wane when teams have a full week to prepare for him, as opposed to when he's called on for emergency duty within a game. It remains to be seen if Moore or Jay Cutler (concussion) will be behind center when the Dolphins tangle with the Broncos in Week 13.