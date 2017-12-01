Dolphins' Matt Moore: Unavailable for Week 13
Moore (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Moore lost his starting job earlier this week after it was announced Jay Cutler cleared the concussion protocol and would take back the reins of the offense Sunday against the Broncos, but it appears Moore's poor health wouldn't have allowed him to start this weekend even if Cutler was still unavailable. He picked up the foot injury in the Week 12 loss to the Patriots and is believed to be experiencing pain elsewhere, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, likely a byproduct of Moore being sacked seven times in that contest. David Fales will be active as the No. 2 quarterback Sunday.
