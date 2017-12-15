Dolphins' Matt Moore: Unlikely to play Sunday
Moore (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
Moore has sat out the past two weeks and returned as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, but apparently needs a bit more recovery time. Third-year quarterback David Fales will once again serve as Jay Cutler's backup with Moore unlikely to play Week 15.
More News
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Listed as non-participant Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Will sit out Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Unavailable for Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: More than one injury•
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...