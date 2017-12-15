Moore (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

Moore has sat out the past two weeks and returned as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, but apparently needs a bit more recovery time. Third-year quarterback David Fales will once again serve as Jay Cutler's backup with Moore unlikely to play Week 15.

