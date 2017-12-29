Moore (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Moore has missed four consecutive games and was limited in practice again this week. David Fales should serve as backup quarterback to Jay Cutler once again with Moore unlikely to play, and there is no real reason for the team to take an unnecessary risk with the veteran quarterback at this point in the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories