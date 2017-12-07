Dolphins' Matt Moore: Will sit out Week 14
The Dolphins have ruled Moore (foot) out for Monday's game against the Patriots, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
With Jay Cutler returning from a concussion and leading the Dolphins to a resounding with over the Broncos in Week 13, Moore doesn't look like he'll get any further opportunities to start games this season, particularly while he's dealing with a foot injury. The Dolphins' decision to rule Moore out well in advance of Monday's matchup with the Patriots suggests the veteran could be in store for more absences down the stretch, paving the way for third stringer David Fales to serve as Cutler's backup.
