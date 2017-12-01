Dolphins' Maurice Smith: Out Sunday with abdominal injury
Smith has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos with an abdominal injury.
Smith didn't practice this week after sitting out the Week 12 loss to the Patriots. The 22-year-old has one tackle this season, seeing most of his snaps on special teams when he has played.
