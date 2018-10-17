Dolphins' Maurice Smith: Signs on with Dolphins
Smith signed a contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday, the team's official site reports.
Smith should serve in a reserve role in the secondary and will likely contribute on special teams as well, taking the place of Chase Allen (foot) on the active roster. He has appeared in four games for the Dolphins this season prior to being waived just two days ago, recording three tackles.
