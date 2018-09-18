Smith will be promoted to Miami's 53-man roster, Safid Deen of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Smith will occupy the open roster spot created by Josh Sitton (shoulder)'s placement on injured reserve. The second-year safety played a rotational role in six games for the Dolphins last season, and will serve as a depth safety and special teams option going forward. Miami can make an addition to their practice squad after promoting Smith.

More News
Our Latest Stories