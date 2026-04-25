The Dolphins selected Llewellyn in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 238th overall.

Llewellyn didn't start at Iowa until his fifth season, but he made up for lost time by stacking up 26 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and six pass breakups through 13 games. His limited experience is concerning for a player who will be 24 years old to start the season, and he still has work to do as a run defender. Llewellyn projects as a depth player on Miami's edge.