Ingram signed a contract with the Dolphins on Sunday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Ingram's move to Miami will mark his fourth team over the past three seasons and has seen his overall production drop over this same span. The 11-year veteran edge rusher recorded just two total sacks since 2020 after collecting seven or more sacks in each of the last five seasons. Ingram will likely serve in a rotational pass rusher role for the Dolphins behind presumptive starters Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah.
