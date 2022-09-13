Ingram recorded two tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown during Miami's season-opening win over New England on Sunday.
Ingram recovered a fumble by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones before walking into the endzone for a two-yard touchdown. The starting linebacker played 32 of the Dolphins' 57 defensive snaps Sunday, and he should make an impact as a pass rusher along the edge of the team's defensive front this season.
