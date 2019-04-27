Dolphins' Michael Deiter: Going to Miami

The Dolphins selected Dieter in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 78th overall.

Dieter (6-foot-5, 309 pounds) carries the coveted Produced in Wisconsin stamp that's proved so valuable in recent years, and he even posted slightly above average workout metrics at the combine (5.23-second 40, 28-inch vertical, 105-inch broad jump). The Dolphins will hope he can provide some snaps at guard in the near future.