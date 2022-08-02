Deiter (foot) is not expected to miss any regular season time, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Deiter missed eight games last season due to a foot injury, which is apparently still causing the 25-year-old issues. He's currently expected to backup Connor Williams at center.
