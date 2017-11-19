Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Active for Sunday's game
Thomas (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Thomas has been nursing this knee injury for a while now, but the soreness isn't enough to keep him out of Sunday's lineup. However, he's mainly used as a special teams asset, even more now that starting free safety T.J. McDonald has returned from his eight-game suspension.
