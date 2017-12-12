Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Active Monday
Thomas (knee) is listed as active for Monday's matchup against the Patriots.
Thomas earned a questionable designation after being unable to practice throughout the week, but it looks like the Dolphins were just exercising caution with reserve strong safety. Look for him to take on his usual workload barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Earns questionable tag•
-
Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Will play Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Gets questionable tag for Week 11•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...