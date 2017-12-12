Dolphins' Michael Thomas: As risk of being shut down
Thomas is at risk of being shut down for the season following the latest MRI on his knee, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Doctors reportedly wanted Thomas to be shut down for the season when he initially suffered the knee injury, and while he has been on the field swelling has not gone down. As a result, Thomas and the team are weighing their options for the remainder of the season, and there likely will be another update on the defensive back's status later in the week.
