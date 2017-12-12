Dolphins' Michael Thomas: At risk of being shut down
Thomas is at risk of being shut down for the season following the latest MRI on his knee, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Doctors reportedly wanted Thomas to be shut down for the season when he initially suffered the knee injury, and even though he's been on the field the swelling has not gone down. As a result, Thomas and the team are weighing his options for the remainder of the season. There will likely be another update on the defensive back's status later in the week.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...