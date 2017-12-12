Thomas is at risk of being shut down for the season following the latest MRI on his knee, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Doctors reportedly wanted Thomas to be shut down for the season when he initially suffered the knee injury, and even though he's been on the field the swelling has not gone down. As a result, Thomas and the team are weighing his options for the remainder of the season. There will likely be another update on the defensive back's status later in the week.