Thomas (knee) was downgraded to out and won't travel with the team to Buffalo, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Thomas was originally listed as questionable and was expected to play, but the knee injury seems to have acted up. The 28-year-old has been playing through a partially-torn PCL for a few weeks and his availability is subject to change day-to-day, and he will likely require surgery once the season is over.