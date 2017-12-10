Thomas (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Patriots.

Thomas was unable to practice this week, making the questionable tag a bit curious. The 28-year-old typically serves as a reserve safety for the Dolphins, but the secondary is already likely to be shorthanded Monday with rookie cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (ankle) listed as doubtful.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop