Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Gets questionable tag for Week 11
Thomas (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Thomas was limited in practice all week with the knee injury. It doesn't help his case that the Dolphins have a quick turnaround following Monday's loss to the Panthers, so if Thomas is still sore heading into the weekend, he could conceivably miss his first contest of the season. Thomas is expected to see most of his snaps on special teams the rest of the way after T.J. McDonald returned from an eight-game suspension to suit up against Carolina.
