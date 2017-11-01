Thomas is slated to start at free safety versus Oakland on Sunday, Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Thomas will get the first shot at replacing Nate Allen, who has been lost for the season with a calf injury. Thomas has been the Dolphins' utility tool. He was the backup at safety, nickel cornerback and plays on all special teams. The start Sunday will be the 24th for Thomas as a member of the Dolphins.

