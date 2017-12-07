Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Misses practice Thursday
Thomas (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
It's unknown right now if the reason Thomas didn't practice is because he has had a setback with the knee or if he was just given a maintenance day by the team. With Miami not playing until Monday, Thomas still has a few days to prove to the team that he is ready to go versus the Patriots.
