Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Plans to play
Thomas (knee) is likely to play Sunday in Buffalo, Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reports.
Thomas has a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He has been playing with the injury for a couple of weeks. The Dolphins have only allowed him to practice once each week in order to assure that he can play when it counts. Thomas is likely to require surgery at the end of the season to repair his knee. Thomas is also a free agent at the end of the season and a long rehab could hurt his future earning potential.
