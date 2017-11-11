Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Questionable for Week 10
Thomas (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Panthers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Thomas' only practice participation this week was a limited session Saturday, so he has earned the questionable tag. The 28-year-old is likely slated for a reserve role regardless with the return of T.J. McDonald from suspension.
