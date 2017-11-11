Thomas (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Panthers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Thomas' only practice participation this week was a limited session Saturday, so he has earned the questionable tag. The 28-year-old is likely slated for a reserve role regardless with the return of T.J. McDonald from suspension.

