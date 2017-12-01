Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Questionable for Week 13
Thomas (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Thomas increased his practice participation throughout the week and seems on track to play Sunday. The 28-year-old is mostly used on special teams at this point, especially since the return of T.J. McDonald from suspension.
