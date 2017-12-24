Dolphins' Michael Thomas: Remains out Week 16
Thomas (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Thomas has been nursing a partially torn PCL in his right knee for weeks and will now be forced to miss a second straight game. His absence should allow starter T.J. McDonald to take on as many snaps as McDonald can handle.
