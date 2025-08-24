Boone rushed the ball seven times for 27 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 14-6 preseason win over the Jaguars. He added one catch on two targets for eight yards.

Both De'Von Achane (calf) and Jaylen Wright (leg) were unavailable, which left Boone as the second back to enter the game for Miami. He played a significant role in Miami's scoring drive to begin the third quarter, converting a first down with a six-yard run and then finding the end zone on a seven-yard scamper. Though Boone just joined the team two weeks ago, he looks to have a decent chance to make the roster as a depth option.