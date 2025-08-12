The Dolphins signed Boone to a contract Monday.

With Alexander Mattison (neck) being placed on injured reserve, the Dolphins bolstered their backfield Monday by adding Boone and Aaron Shampklin. Boone appeared in six regular-season games for the Panthers in 2024 and posted 13 carries for 51 yards along with one catch (on three targets) for minus-2 yards. Boone, Shampklin and Ollie Gordon will compete for the RB3 job behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.