Gesicki has put on 10 pounds of muscle during the offseason, Dave Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Gesicki never had much of an opportunity to display the type of athleticism that made him a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, compiling just 22 catches and 220 yards in his rookie campaign. The largest knock on Gesicki's prospect profile was his inability to block, something that was likely on the minds of the Dolphins' brass when signing the primarily blocking tight end Dwayne Allen, but the 23-year-old seems to be aware of the criticism, putting on additional muscle in an effort to be a more well-rounded option. Considering a rebuild seems to be a focal point in Miami, the Dolphins may well opt to give the majority of the snaps to their young tight end, particularly if he displays more promise as a blocker.