Gesicki (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Gesicki sat out Saturday's practice session due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to have gotten the all-clear for Sept. 13's season opener against New England. The third-year pro was listed as the No. 2 tight end behind Durham Smythe on Miami's first unofficial depth chart, per Wolfe, but Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post notes that Gesicki nonetheless remains locked in to the majority of receiving work at the position. Gesicki put together a late-season breakout in 2019 and concluded the campaign with 51 catches for 570 yards and five touchdowns, while Smythe has never managed 100 receiving yards in a single season. As such, Smythe's position atop the depth chart primarily seems like a hint that he could be in line for a heavy blocking workload Week 1.
