Gesicki caught one of three targets for a 15-yard touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-13 win over the Jaguars on Thursday.

The third-year tight end was nowhere near as prolific as four days prior against the Bills, but Gesicki still rewarded fantasy managers with his second touchdown grab of the season. The Penn State product may see his reception volume fluctuate depending on game flow, but based on his strong second-half finish in 2019 and early returns this season, it's clear Gesicki's fantasy prospects are on the right trajectory. He'll look to play a bigger role in a Week 4 home matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 4.