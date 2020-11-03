Gesicki caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 28-17 win over the Rams.

Gesicki's lack of offensive involvement was in large part by design, as Miami's defense and special teams both managed to account for touchdowns, and Los Angeles' offense wasn't able to move consistently at any point. It's worth noting, however, that this was Gesicki's fourth game of the year with one or fewer catches. Until such time as he proves to have established a consistent connection with rookie signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa, Gesicki can be considered a boom-or-bust fantasy option.