Gesicki secured his only target for six yards during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Bills.

Gesicki logged a solid Week 2, with four catches for 41 yards and a score versus Baltimore, but in Miami's other two games this season he's combined for just two catches for seven yards. This is an offense that clearly runs through Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (groin), which leaves Gesicki -- and most of the Dolphins' other offensive playmakers, for that matter -- as risky, boom-or-bust options for fantasy purposes.