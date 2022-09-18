Gesicki secured all four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

After a concerning Week 1 performance during which Gesicki was targeted just once, questions arose about whether a significantly reduced role would be par for the course in head coach Mike McDaniel's offense. However, those fears were allayed for at least a week, as Gesicki checked in third in receptions and receiving yards to the superhuman wideout duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Penn State product also made a memorable catch that was an early part of Miami's memorable comeback, making an impressive 14-yard leaping grab in the back of the end zone midway through the third quarter. Gesicki will aim to mount a successful encore in a Week 3 home showdown against the Bills next Sunday.