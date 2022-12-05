Gesicki failed to haul in his only target during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers.

Gesicki very nearly converted his only target into a critical fourth-down conversion with roughly 6:00 on the clock in the fourth quarter, but it was overturned after a coach's challenge determined he didn't maintain control of the ball. Heartbreaking penalty aside, Gesicki's involvement was once again in opposition to what fantasy managers hope. The athletic tight end has logged back-to-back one-target games since Miami's bye, and he's only gone above 50 receiving yards once this season. Fantasy managers will hope from more out of Gesicki versus the Chargers in Week 14, but he is a dangerously low floor option at tight end.