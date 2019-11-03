Gesicki caught all six of his targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.

Gesicki delivered career highs in both catches and yards. The 2018 second-rounder is still looking for his first career touchdown, but there's still untapped upside in Gesicki, whose tremendous physical traits made scouts blush back at the 2018 combine. If he can build on this performance and deliver a strong second half to his sophomore season, Gesicki would quickly turn into an intriguing sleeper ahead of the 2020 campaign, when Miami will hopefully have much more competent quarterback play.