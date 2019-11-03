Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Career game as team finally wins
Gesicki caught all six of his targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.
Gesicki delivered career highs in both catches and yards. The 2018 second-rounder is still looking for his first career touchdown, but there's still untapped upside in Gesicki, whose tremendous physical traits made scouts blush back at the 2018 combine. If he can build on this performance and deliver a strong second half to his sophomore season, Gesicki would quickly turn into an intriguing sleeper ahead of the 2020 campaign, when Miami will hopefully have much more competent quarterback play.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Grabs two passes in loss•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Makes impact in loss•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Career-high receiving yards•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Not targeted versus Chargers•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Held to nine yards versus Dallas•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...